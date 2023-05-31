Wrestlers' protest row continue: Reporter on spot

Amid the continuing protest by the country's top wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they have accused of sexual harassment, the United World Wrestling (UWW) has issued a statement condemning the detention of wrestlers during a march to the new Parliament building on Sunday.

UWW has also expressed 'disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations" against the federation chief and threatened to suspend the federation if its elections are not held within 45 days.

#ReporterOnSpot



