Wrestler Sakshi Malikkh's take on former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan

He has been named in the chargesheet submitted by police yesterday. In the minor's case, it is clear that there is a lot of pressure on the family. We will decide on the further course of action after our remaining demands are met by the govt," says wrestler Sakshee Malikkh on former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan. The Delhi Police’s 552-page cancellation report cites statements from the minor complainant, her father, Singh, and other witnesses. No corroborative evidence was found against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the case filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, the Delhi Police told a local court on Thursday.

Video: Source