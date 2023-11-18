World Cup final likely on same slow pitch as India-Pakistan game at Ahmedabad

Expect a visual treat and grand extravaganza when India take on Australia in the World Cup 2023 final at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. BCCI, on Saturday, released a full list of events and celebrities that would grace the final at the world's largest cricket stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence during the final on Sunday, a grand air show by the Indian Air Force, two former World Cup-winning captains Kapil and Dhoni watching from the stands with a bevy of who's who from the world of entertainment and politics in attendance, the grandeur will be unmatched. The Suryakiran Indian Air Force airshow will take place after the toss at 1:30 pm IST. It is likely to be a 15-20 minute show. During the first innings drinks break Coke Studio's Gujarati singing sensation Aditya Gadhavi of 'Gotilo' fame will perform. The event would get grander during the innings break. Bollywood music composer Pritam, singers Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Akasa Joshi, Tushar Joshi and Amit Mishra will entertain a 1.3 lakh crowd

