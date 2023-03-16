Will speak if I am allowed to, says Rahul Gandhi amid 'remark' row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and said he has said nothing against India or the Parliament during his London visit. He said he would speak in Parliament if he is allowed by the chair. "If they allow me to speak in Parliament, then I will say what I think," he told reporters while leaving Parliament

Today is the fourth day of the second phase of the budget session of Parliament. During this, Rahul Gandhi reached the Parliament House and said, 'I did not say anything wrong in London. Let me be given a chance to speak. BJP will enjoy if I speak in Parliament

Video: Source