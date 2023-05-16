MillenniumPost
Home > Videos > Will not backstab or blackmail, says DK Shivakumar amid rift over Karnataka CM race
Videos

Will not backstab or blackmail, says DK Shivakumar amid rift over Karnataka CM race

BY MPost16 May 2023 11:45 AM GMT
X

Congress leader and Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on May 16 left for Delhi to meet senior party leaders as race for Karnataka CM chair gets tighter. DK Shivakumar said, “I will not backstab and I will not blackmail.” Meanwhile, referring to his health condition said, he feels healthy today as well feeling proud. Referring to the selection of Chief Minister of Karnataka, he left the decision to the Congress High Command.

Video: Source

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X
X