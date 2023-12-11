Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, BJP's Chhattisgarh CM pick?

Swayamsevak Sangh. Additionally, he is close to former Chief Minister Raman Singh, who so far was the party's tallest leader in the state. The selection – made after a week of deliberations -- is along the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of having a tribal leader as the Chief Minister of the state, where tribals form 32 per cent of the population. They are the largest population group in the state after the Other Backward Classes -- a situation that had initially left the BJP torn between picking a tribal and an OBC member. The decision, however, went in favour of tribals in view of the party's unprecedented performance in the states' tribal areas. The BJP, never on top of tribals' list of favourites, had managed to turn around the mood and corner all 14 assembly seats in the tribal-dominated Surguja region and eight of the 12 seats in Bastar.