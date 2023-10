On October 29, 2023 Kerala witnessed two successive explosions at the Jehovah's Witnesses prayer convention in Kalamassery in Ernakulam. Over 50 worshippers were injured and the dead toll rose to three, as a 12 year old girl died in the hospital because of her burn injuries. The police is investigation the blasts and have detained a Kochi resident, Dominic Martin in their initial search.

