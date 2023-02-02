Watch video: Kerala based journalist Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail

Millennium Post
BY MPost2 Feb 2023 8:33 AM GMT
Indian journalist Siddique Kappan, who spent two and half years in jail without trial, has walked out of prison more than a month after he was granted bail by a court in the northern Indian city of Prayagraj in a money laundering case.

He was initially charged under various sections of the Indian penal code. Anti-terror and money laundering charges were pressed later. He was granted bail in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case by the Supreme Court in September.

