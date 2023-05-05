WATCH S Jaishankar's 'cold vibes' towards Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto in Goa

India's external affairs minister gave a stern message on cross-border terrorism at the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa. In the presence of Pakistani FM Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Chinese FM Qin Gang and Russian FM Sergey Lavrov among others, S Jaishankar said, "We firmly believe there can be no justification for terrorism. It must be stopped in all its forms, including cross-border terror. Taking our eyes off terrorism would be detrimental to our security interests. Channel of finances for terrorist activities must be seized and blocked without distinction."

