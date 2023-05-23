WATCH: Rahul Gandhi hitches truck ride on highway

Highway drivers travelling from Delhi to Ambala were in for a surprise last night when they spotted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a truck driving past them. Videos of Mr Gandhi seated in the co-driver's seat and waving at those driving past have gone viral. Congress sources said the senior leader was travelling to Shimla to spend some time with his mother, who is visiting the Himachal Pradesh capital. On the way, he met truck drivers at a dhaba in Sonipat, Haryana, and decided to hitch a ride to Ambala during which he spoke to them about their work and hardships, the sources said.

Video: Source