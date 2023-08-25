MillenniumPost
Watch: PM Modi, Chinese Prez Xi Jinping hold conversation, shake hands in Johannesburg, South Africa

BY MPost25 Aug 2023 12:45 PM GMT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to work for "expeditious de-escalation" along the entire Line of Actual Control (LAC), where tensions have been high since the violent face-off in June 2020 in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa, agreed to direct relevant officials in their countries for expeditious disengagement along the LAC

Video: Source

