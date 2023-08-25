Watch: PM Modi, Chinese Prez Xi Jinping hold conversation, shake hands in Johannesburg, South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to work for "expeditious de-escalation" along the entire Line of Actual Control (LAC), where tensions have been high since the violent face-off in June 2020 in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa, agreed to direct relevant officials in their countries for expeditious disengagement along the LAC

Video: Source