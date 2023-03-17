Watch how Rahul Gandhi reacted after not being allowed to speak in Parliament
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that he wanted to speak on the floor of the House and respond to the allegations levelled against him by four BJP ministers. Rahul’s remark came at a press conference, shortly after both houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day amid sloganeering by the Treasury and Opposition benches. The BJP has been demanding that Rahul apologise for his remark on Indian democracy in Parliament
Video: Source
