Watch Amit Shah's reaction on Modi Government

One the one hand, Modi Ji brought glory to India and on the other hand, Rahul Baba disrespected and defamed the country wherever and whenever he got a chance. He goes abroad and speaks because there are a very few people left to listen to him in India. BJP believes that there should not be Muslim reservation as it is against the Constitution. Religion-based reservation should not happen. Uddhav Thackeray should make his stand clear on this: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Maharashtra's Nanded

Video: Source