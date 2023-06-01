Watch| After Karnataka, PM Modi targets Congress in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again attacked the Congress on Wednesday over “85 per cent commission”, saying that if not for the BJP government in the last nine years, several central schemes would have taken decades more to reach every corner of the country. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Ajmer to mark nine years of his government, the PM said that former PM Rajiv Gandhi had publicly accepted that if the Congress government sends 100 paisa, 85 paisa is lost to corruption – something that he had also stated during the Karnataka elections, ostensibly to counter the Congress’s charge that there is large-scale corruption in the award of civil contracts in the state.



