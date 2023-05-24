Uddhav Thackeray reacts on Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Wednesday to seek support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

"We all have come together to save the country and democracy. I think we should not be called 'opposition' parties in fact they (Centre) should be called 'opposition' since they are against Democracy and Constitution," former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said after the meeting.

Video: Source