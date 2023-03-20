This is how Mallikarjun Kharge reacted on Delhi Police's notice to Rahul Gandhi

Reacting to Delhi Police notice to Rahul Gandhi to seek information on the alleged sexual harassment victims that he mentioned during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said, "wouldn't be scared by such actions."

"They are trying to weaken us but we are not afraid. Wouldn't be scared by such actions. We will stand strong," Kharge said.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra ended 46 days ago and now they're asking about whom he (Rahul Gandhi) met there. Thousands of people met him and shared their problems. Now they (Delhi Police) are asking to identify them," he added.

On Sunday, the Special CP Law and Order Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at the residence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection to a notice served to him by the police to seek information on the alleged sexual harassment victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Video: Source