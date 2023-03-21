This is how CM Bhagwant Mann reacted on crackdown against Amritpal Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday said his government will take strict action against anyone who tries to disturb the state's peace and harmony, days after the police crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh. Police on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Singh and members of his outfit ''. The preacher, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district. In his first reaction to the police action, Mann said he received several calls from people praising his government. "People are telling me, you have done a good job. There should be peace and harmony in Punjab. In this matter, we will support you," Mann said in a video message

Video: Source