There has been a lapse, it needs to be looked into : Farooq Abdullah on the Poonch terror attack

Drones, Sniffer Dogs Used In Hunt For Terrorists, 12 Detained. NIA Takes Over Probe. "There has been a lapse, it needs to be looked into," says National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah on the Poonch terror attack. Residents of a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area will not celebrate Eid, according to the most recent updates. The Army truck that was tragically ambushed on Thursday and killed five soldiers was headed for the village. For an iftar event planned for Sagiote later that day, the automobile was transporting fruits and other supplies. Locals claimed that the Rashtriya Rifles unit was in charge of making preparations for the 7 p.m. event and that invitations had been sent to a number of residents in the community

Video: Source