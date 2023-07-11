The level of Yamuna has exceeded the danger mark

With heavy rains inundating the north Indian states, the death toll on Monday climbed to 37. Himachal Pradesh, worst hit by the monsoon fury, has recorded as many as 72 deaths in the past two weeks. NDRF and rescue teams are active across affected areas as the downpour continues. The water level of Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres, triggering a high alert, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC). The development came as more rain was predicted in the city for the entire week after three continuous days of torrential downpours, which triggered waterlogging in several areas.



