"The idea of a democratic model is under attack," Rahul Gandhi claims at the Chatam House, London
"There is enough evidence of wrong being done to the Dalits, Tribals and minorities all across the country. It’s out there for anyone to see objectively. The idea of a democratic model is under attack. Democracy in India is a public good. Its impact is felt way further than our boundaries. The Democracy on the planet will suffer a blow if our democratic model collapses. Said Rahul Gandhi at the Chatam House, London, UK.
