Millennium Post
Home > Videos > "The idea of a democratic model is under attack," Rahul Gandhi claims at the Chatam House, London
Videos

"The idea of a democratic model is under attack," Rahul Gandhi claims at the Chatam House, London

BY MPost8 March 2023 11:07 AM GMT
X

"There is enough evidence of wrong being done to the Dalits, Tribals and minorities all across the country. It’s out there for anyone to see objectively. The idea of a democratic model is under attack. Democracy in India is a public good. Its impact is felt way further than our boundaries. The Democracy on the planet will suffer a blow if our democratic model collapses. Said Rahul Gandhi at the Chatam House, London, UK.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X
X