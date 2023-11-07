The first phase of polling for the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh is being held today

A CRPF jawan on election duty was injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast by naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday soon after polling began in the state. The tribal state will witness a direct clash between the ruling Congress and the rival BJP. There are a total of 90 legislative assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, of which 20 seats will be witnessing the polls in the first phase, while the remaining 70 seats will undergo polling on November 17