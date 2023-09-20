Sonia Gandhi echoes party’s call for OBC quota within women’s Bill

Starting the discussion on the women’s reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi demanded reservation for OBCs in the legislation. But the UPA Government, which had managed to get the women’s reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha in March 2010, had a different view. Before Bill was passed by RS in 2010, UPA govt said no data was available for quota within quota including OBCs in absence of caste census.

