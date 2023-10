With almost a 78 people missing and a death toll of 38, flash floods in Sikkim are wrecking havoc on the state. Around 1 am on Wednesday, October 4tth, a glacial lake burst its banks after a cloudburst in the same area, which triggered a flood in the Teesta River. As the water flowed downhill, it hit the Teesta-III project in Chungthang, the state's biggest hydropower project, which contributed to massive flooding.