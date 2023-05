Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar sworn in as Karnataka CM, deputy CM

Veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah, and KPCC president D K Shivakumar were sworn in as the next Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru today. Congress MLAs including G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan too sworn in as Ministers in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the presence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and several Opposition party leaders including Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

Video: Source