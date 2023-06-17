Shashi Tharoor reacts on renaming of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library is the original name, but now you are changing it into a museum of all Prime Ministers, it's fine but you can still keep the name Nehru Memorial because he was the first & longest serving Prime Minister...why can't we leave the past in the past and acknowledge what has happened and move on...the spirit of compromise seems to be missing, it is all about knocking things down...": Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP on renaming of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society as Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society

