Several houseboats were gutted in a fire in Srinagar's Dal Lake last night

On fire in houseboats at Dal Lake, Station House Officer Fire Service Farooq Ahmad says, "The fire emerged at around 5:15 in the morning and as soon as I received the call we came here. Some 5-8 houseboats and huts were gutted in the fire. We can't identify the source of this fire, we are identifying it. We started the rescue operation immediately and asked for the manpower from the headquarters...The situation is under control...There were five houseboats and eight huts...We have rescued tourists also”

Video: Source