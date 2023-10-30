Several Dead, Many Injured In Andhra Train Accident, Rescue Ops On

The India Railways has cited human error as a possible cause with the Rayagada-bound train having likely jumped the signal. Sourabh Prasad, divisional railway manager of the Waltair division, said: “The Vishakhapatnam-Palasa train was waiting on the track between Alamanda and Kantakpalli railway stations of the Kothavalasa block when the collision took place.” The accident caused four bogies of the second train to derail onto the adjacent track. Videos shared on social media showed multiple mangled coaches in pitch-dark conditions