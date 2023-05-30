Several dead as bus taking pilgrims to Vaishno Devi galls into gorge in Jammu

Ten people died after an overcrowded bus carrying pilgrims to the Vaishno Devi shrine skidded off a bridge and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir this morning, police said. As many as 55 were injured and have been taken to the hospital. Some of them are said to be critically injured. The bus was on its way from Amritsar when the accident occurred on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, near Jhajjar Kotli area, near Katra in Reasi district. Katra is the base camp for Vaishno Devi pilgrims.

