Senior leader Suresh Pachouri, considered close to Gandhis, joins BJP

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Suresh Pachouri and former MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi joined the BJP on Saturday. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present at the event. The move came as a huge jolt to Congress leadership in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024. Others set to join the BJP include former MLAs Sanjay Shukla, Vishal Patel, former MLA from Piparia Arjun Palia, and former state NSUI president Atul Sharma. Alok Chansoria from Jabalpur, former Bhopal Congress president Kailash Sharma, Yogesh Sharma, and Yogeshwar Sharma, were also believed to be joining the BJP soon

Video: Source