Search operations by the security forces in J&K continue after the terror attack on Army vehicles
Mobile internet services have been snapped in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri as security forces continue their operation to hunt down the terrorists who killed five Indian Army soldiers in the Poonch district on Thursday. Amid increased aerial surveillance of the area, the army has intensified ground combing operations, especially in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector of Poonch district.
Video: Source
Next Story