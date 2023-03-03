Millennium Post
Home > Videos > Rivals Say 'Mar Jaa...' While Country Says 'Mat Jaa Modi' PM Narendra Modi's Jibe At Opposition
Videos

Rivals Say 'Mar Jaa...' While Country Says 'Mat Jaa Modi' PM Narendra Modi's Jibe At Opposition

BY MPost3 March 2023 10:43 AM GMT
X

With the BJP-led alliance managing to keep all three northeastern states – Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya - under its belt with the help of allies after the declaration of assembly election results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a swipe at the Opposition, saying the harder his rivals to try to oust him from power, the people of India bring him back every time. Addressing a gathering of BJP workers at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) headquarters, PM Modi came down heavily on his political rivals and said that some people are aspiring to dig "Modi`s grave" saying "Mar jaa Modi" while the country is chanting "Mat jaa Modi" (Don`t go Modi)

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X
X