Rivals Say 'Mar Jaa...' While Country Says 'Mat Jaa Modi' PM Narendra Modi's Jibe At Opposition

With the BJP-led alliance managing to keep all three northeastern states – Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya - under its belt with the help of allies after the declaration of assembly election results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a swipe at the Opposition, saying the harder his rivals to try to oust him from power, the people of India bring him back every time. Addressing a gathering of BJP workers at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) headquarters, PM Modi came down heavily on his political rivals and said that some people are aspiring to dig "Modi`s grave" saying "Mar jaa Modi" while the country is chanting "Mat jaa Modi" (Don`t go Modi)