PM Modi is presiding over the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, concluding 11-day visits to several temples ahead of the ceremony. In view of the the grand event in Ayodhya, that is being attended by nearly 8,000 VIP guests, the Uttar Pradesh Police force has beefed up security in Ayodhya