Rajya Sabha polls: Sonia Gandhi files nomination as Congress candidate from Rajasthan

Sonia Gandhi, who represented Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha, will not contest the next general elections. She was first elected as an MP in 1999 after taking over as the Congress president. She will be the second member of the Gandhi family to enter Rajya Sabha after former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who was a member of the Upper House from August 1964 to February 1967. Abhishek Manu Singhvi has been fielded from Himachal Pradesh for the Rajya Sabha elections. From Maharashtra and Bihar, Congress nominated Chandrakant Handore, Akhilesh Prasad Singh respectively

