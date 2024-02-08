Rajasthan FM proposes Rs 1,000 crore for schools, colleges, hospitals; recruitment to 70,000 posts

Provision of Rs 1,000 crore to establish and upgrade schools, colleges, hospitals and administrative buildings in assembly constituencies, recruitment to fill 70,000 posts were among the key announcements by Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari, who presented the state's interim Budget on Thursday. The other major announcement was Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan to create 5 lakh water harvesting structures in 20,000 villages over the next four years, for which a Rs 11,200 crore provision has been made. Kumari said the former government ignored several assembly constituencies. A full Budget for 2024-25 will be presented in July. Under Article 116 of the Constitution, a vote on account is presented to meet essential government expenditure for a limited period until the Budget is approved. It is granted for a few months for an amount equivalent to one-sixth of the total estimates

