Rahul Gandhi visits Wayanad for first time since disqualification, says ‘biggest gift that BJP gave’

BY MPost12 April 2023 11:30 AM GMT
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Wayanad in Kerala. This visit was the first since his disqualification following a court verdict. While addressing the public at Kalpetta, the former Lok Sabha MP said the biggest gift that the BJP has given him is 'disqualification'. He said, “My disqualification means nothing as my relationship with Wayanad is going to be a lifelong relationship.”

