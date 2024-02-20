Rahul Gandhi ‘taken into custody for 30-45 minutes’ in defamation case, gets bail, says lawyer

MillenniumPost
BY MPost20 Feb 2024 10:15 AM GMT
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Tuesday granted bail by the Sultanpur court in a 2018 defamation case filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra for the former's remarks against home minister Amit Shah. The court took him into custody for 30-45 minutes, said his lawyer. Speaking about Rahul's bail advocate Santosh Pandey said, “He (Rahul Gandhi) surrendered in the court today. He surrendered and the court took him into custody for 30-45 minutes. After that, his bail application was submitted and was accepted (by the court)... The further date has not been given yet. His lawyer said that he is innocent and he has not made any defamatory statement...”.

Video: Source

