Rahul Gandhi Meets Wrestlers In Haryana, Bajrang Punia Shares Conversation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today met the country's prominent wrestlers, including Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Poonia, at a gathering in Haryana's Jhajjar district. The meeting comes amid several wrestlers returning their awards to protest the election results of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Sanjay Singh, an aide of BJP MP and former wrestling boss Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was elected president of WFI. The BJP MP had to step aside in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him earlier this year. Mr Poonia, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshee Malikkh had led the protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

