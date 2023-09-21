Rahul Gandhi doned a 'Coolie' attire to meet railway porters at Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met railway porters at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi. He interacted with the porters to know their concerns. His visit follows a month after the porters of the railway station expressed their desire to meet him. During the course of interaction, Rahul Gandhi was seen wearing the porter’s uniform and badges. He also carried a load of baggage on his head
Video: Source
