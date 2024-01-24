Rahul Gandhi dares Assam Police to file more FIRs; says he won't be intimidated

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed that a criminal case be filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "provoking the crowd" after a clash broke out between Congress workers and police on the periphery of Guwahati on Tuesday. Later, Gandhi addressed party workers and supporters on the outskirts of the city, referring to them as "babbar sher" (lion) who were strong enough to topple barricades. "We have broken barricades, but we will not break the law," he stated. In the wake of the incident, Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Rahul Gandhi and his party cadres of “unruly behaviour” and employing “naxalite tactics”.Hitting back at Himanta Sarma, Rahul Gandhi said the Assam Chief Minister’s actions were “intimidation tactics” that would instead prove to be beneficial to the Congress party’s yatra

Video: Source