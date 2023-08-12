Raghav Chadha reacts on being suspended from the Rajya Sabha| Watch

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday changed his bio on X, earlier known as Twitter, to "Suspended Member of Parliament". This comes a day after Chadha was suspended from Rajya Sabha for "gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct", pending a report by the privileges committee. His suspension on Friday followed a motion moved by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal who sought action against the AAP leader for including names of some members of the Upper House without their consent in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Video: Source