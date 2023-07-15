Punjab- Haryana floods leaves many dead and several suffering

After a week of ravaging rains, the weather is finally settling down in the plains. But the flood situation in Punjab still continues to be grim with more than 10 people dying, 20 houses collapsing and a number of roads washing away over the last three days. In a similar situation Haryana has also witnessed 5 deaths, 1 missing and over 16857 hectares of crop area affected due to rains. NDRF and Indian Army carrying out rescue ops in flood-affected areas.