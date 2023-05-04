Protesting wrestlers' clash with Delhi Police, DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets protesters

When a brawl broke out between them and the police late on Wednesday night, the protest by prominent Indian wrestlers in New Delhi took a terrible turn. The wrestlers alleged that the cops assaulted them, injuring a few grapplers as a result. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti was detained after he tried to bring folding cots to Delhi's Jantar Mantar where wrestlers are staging a protest, police said. Congress leader Deepender Hooda alleged that he was detained by the Delhi Police outside the wrestlers' protest venue at Jantar Mantar. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee comes out in support of protesting wrestlers, She Tweeted, "I urge our wrestlers to stay strong, I share all my strength with them." Bhartiya Kisan Union Members reach Jantar Mantar in support of the wrestlers.

Video: Source