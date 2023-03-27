Priyanka Gandhi Attacks Centre after Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a coward at the party’s day-long demonstration in Delhi to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Hundreds of Congress members and top leaders of the party started a sit-in demonstration called “Sankalp Satyagraha” at Raj Ghat, the memorial in the national capital dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi

Video: Source