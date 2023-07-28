Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at Opposition for changing its name to I.N.D.I.A. from UPA

During his rally in Rajasthan, PM Modi criticised the opposition parties and their alliance, I.N.D.I.A., accusing them of relying on 'Corruption' and 'Dynasty Politics.' He alleged that they are using the name I.N.D.I.A. to hide their past deeds. He said that the alliance has changed their name to remove stain of capitulating in front of terrorism. “With the label of INDIA, they want to cover up their old deeds, the deeds of UPA. Had they really cared about India, would they have asked foreigners to interfere in India? They had once given the slogan 'Indira is India, India is Indira.' At that time, they were uprooted by the people,” PM Modi added.

