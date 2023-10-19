President Biden tells Israel, military data show Gaza militants to blame for hospital explosion

Seated alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel on Wednesday, President Biden backed Israel's denial of responsibility for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza City, and expressed the United States' unwavering support for the Jewish people. "I'm deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday and based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you," Mr. Biden said to Netanyahu and reporters in Tel Aviv

Video: Source