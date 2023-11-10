MillenniumPost
Pollution, Smog Ease In Delhi After Light Rains, More Showers Likely

10 Nov 2023
Overnight rains in New Delhi and surounding areas brought some relief for residents aas the toxic haze cleared up and the air quality improved marginally. The weather agency expects the pollution to ease further ahead of Diwali on Sunday. The rains come amid the Delhi government's ongoing discussions with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to conduct artificial rains across the national capital to combat the deteriorating air quality.

