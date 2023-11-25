PM Narendra Modi takes sortie on Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a flight in a Tejas fighter in Bengaluru, during his visit to state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. In a post on X, Modi wrote, “Flying in Tejas today, I can say with immense pride that due to our hard work and dedication, we are no less than anyone in the world in the field of self-reliance. Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Air Force, DRDO and HAL as well as all Indians." Modi has been pushing for indigenous production of defence products and has highlighted as to how his government has boosted their manufacturing in India and also their exports

Video: Source