PM Narendra Modi departs for Japan to attend G7 Summit in Hiroshima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 19 departed for Japan to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders' Summit. After the Japan visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Papua New Guinea for the FIPIC Summit. PM Modi will also visit Australia and hold bilateral talks with his Australian Counterpart PM Anthony Albanese.

Video: Source