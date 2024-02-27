PM Narendra Modi announces names of astronauts for Gaganyaan space flight mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday the names of the four astronaut designates who are undergoing training for India’s first human space flight mission, Gaganyaan. The four astronauts are, Indian Air Force (IAF) group captain Prashant Balakrishnan Nair, group captain Ajit Krishnan, group captain Angad Pratap and wing commander Subhanshu Shukla. The astronaut designates have been training for the Gaganyaan mission for the last five years in Russian and Indian facilities. All four of them received astronaut wings from PM Modi who was addressing a gathering at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba near the Kerala state capital. “They (the astronaut designates) are not just four names or identities, they represent the space aspirations of 1.4 billion people of our country,” PM Modi said while introducing the astronauts. “After over 40 years, Indians will be travelling to space again. But this time, the launchpad, rocket and countdown will all be ours”, he said. During his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, PM Modi also inaugurated three important space infrastructure projects worth about ₹1,800 crore.

