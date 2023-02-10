PM Modi's 'Lotus Will Bloom' Jibe At Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fresh broadside against the Opposition in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, saying the more “keechad” (dirt) they will fling, the bigger “kamal” (lotus) will bloom.

Amid slogan shouting by MPs from TMC, Congress and other opposition parties from the Well of the House, Modi began replying to the debate on the motion thanking the President for her address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the start of the Budget Session, and accused the Congress of adopting only “tokenism” to solving problems the country faced.